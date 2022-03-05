Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

TCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tscan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

