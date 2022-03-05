Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $6.43 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

