Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.39 Million in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $10,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 151,541 shares of company stock worth $10,588,840. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

