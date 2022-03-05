Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $5.78 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 151,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.39 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

