Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 170,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 159,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 537,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.18 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

