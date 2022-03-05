Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 287.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,454.85 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,558.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,748.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

