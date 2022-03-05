Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 198,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HR opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

