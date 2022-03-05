Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Shares of TUEM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.