Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $28.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.58.

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95. Turing has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Turing by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Turing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

