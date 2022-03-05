Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.78). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPTX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $117.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after buying an additional 80,946 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

