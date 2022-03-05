Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

NYSE TRQ opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Earnings History for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

