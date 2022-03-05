Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%.
NYSE TRQ opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
