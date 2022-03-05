Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRQ. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.17.

Shares of TRQ opened at C$26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$27.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

