Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.10.

TWTR stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

