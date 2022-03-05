Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQB shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

About AquaBounty Technologies (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

