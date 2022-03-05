Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 78.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevate Credit by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

