Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 28,049.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 131,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 673.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 106,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $115,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195 over the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

