Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

SHO opened at $10.56 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

