Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 141.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 524.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $1,047,156 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $96.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. Research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

