Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 239,100 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 740,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 113,524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:WMC opened at $1.74 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

