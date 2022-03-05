Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 1,337.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAMN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 2,879.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 19.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

KAMN stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

