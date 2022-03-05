Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.