Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.76.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

