Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,806 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Enthusiast Gaming were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 14.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 629.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

