Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 17,966 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 81.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Century Casinos by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

