Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 86,752 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,752 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In related news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 95.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

