Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.410-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.68. 140,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,182. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

