Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TYRA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 113,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $1,640,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

