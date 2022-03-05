Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Shane Miller Sells 5,050 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TSN opened at $93.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

