Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Shane Miller Sells 5,050 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TSN opened at $93.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.