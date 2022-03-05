U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Insider James Derek Ussery Sells 6,263 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Derek Ussery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 3.08. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

