UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 448,086 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $65,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,520,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,311,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,856,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $28,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,310 over the last quarter.

Shares of ULCC opened at $11.50 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

