UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,012 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $86,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.15. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

