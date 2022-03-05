UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $62.30 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,651 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $62,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $203.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $184.93 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

