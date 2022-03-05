UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $70.26 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $70,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $145.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.