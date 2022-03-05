UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 28,419 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $58,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $77.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

