UBS Group AG Acquires 77,270 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 20.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Arvinas stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

