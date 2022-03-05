UBS Group AG Buys 60,834 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth about $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.30 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.62.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 990.48%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

