UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $70.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.