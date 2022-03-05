UBS Group AG Purchases 1,695 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $23,892,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $120.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.