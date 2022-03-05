UBS Group AG Sells 4,652 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average is $114.14. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

