UBS Group Raises Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €121.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RNMBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of RNMBY opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
