Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,070,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.