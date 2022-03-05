Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $8.42 million and $730,217.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00216232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.