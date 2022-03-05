UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

UMH opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

