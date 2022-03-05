Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the January 31st total of 78,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

UNCY stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

