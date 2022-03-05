UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $46,335.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.73 or 0.06741630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.97 or 0.99805803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

