United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 156.1% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UAPC stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. United American Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About United American Petroleum
