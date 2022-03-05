United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.84 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.
United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
