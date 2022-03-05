UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.65. 4,169,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $335.02 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.