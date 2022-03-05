Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 628,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

