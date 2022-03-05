Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

